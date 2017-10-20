Edition:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)

JPM.N on New York Stock Exchange

99.34USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.17 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
$99.51
Open
$99.57
Day's High
$99.98
Day's Low
$99.24
Volume
2,522,521
Avg. Vol
3,778,901
52-wk High
$99.98
52-wk Low
$67.64

About

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.20
Market Cap(Mil.): $341,058.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,518.96
Dividend: 0.56
Yield (%): 2.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about JPM.N

UPDATE 3-PayPal tops profit estimates, lifts target on mobile payments growth

Oct 19 Sharp growth in mobile payments led PayPal Holdings Inc to report a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday and lift its guidance for earnings through the rest of the year.

20 Oct 2017

WASHINGTON The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it had named JPMorgan Chase executive Brett Redfearn as director of the agency's trading and markets division.

18 Oct 2017

18 Oct 2017

18 Oct 2017

JPMorgan to buy online payment provider WePay

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would acquire online payment provider WePay as the bank looks to integrate payments into software used by small businesses.

18 Oct 2017

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to sell $3 bln debut bond as soon as this week -sources

DUBAI, Oct 17 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is expected to issue as early as this week a project bond in the region of $3 billion, in what would be the United Arab Emirates oil major’s first public debt issue, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017
