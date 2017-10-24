Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JSH.SI)
JSH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
43.28USD
24 Oct 2017
43.28USD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.22 (-0.51%)
$-0.22 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
$43.50
$43.50
Open
$43.60
$43.60
Day's High
$43.67
$43.67
Day's Low
$43.21
$43.21
Volume
238,100
238,100
Avg. Vol
289,610
289,610
52-wk High
$46.48
$46.48
52-wk Low
$32.14
$32.14
About
Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a holding company with principal interests in Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Astra International. The Company's segments include Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Jardine Cycle & Carriage, and Astra.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$48,493.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,107.67
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|0.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.33
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.36
|14.09