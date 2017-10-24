Edition:
Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JSH.SI)

JSH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

43.28USD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.22 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
$43.50
Open
$43.60
Day's High
$43.67
Day's Low
$43.21
Volume
238,100
Avg. Vol
289,610
52-wk High
$46.48
52-wk Low
$32.14

Chart for

About

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a holding company with principal interests in Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Astra International. The Company's segments include Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Jardine Cycle & Carriage, and Astra.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): $48,493.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,107.67
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 0.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.33 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.62 10.90
ROE: -- 9.36 14.09

