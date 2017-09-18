Edition:
United Kingdom

JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)

JSTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

259.45INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.95 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs260.40
Open
Rs261.00
Day's High
Rs265.35
Day's Low
Rs257.90
Volume
3,594,675
Avg. Vol
4,293,785
52-wk High
Rs271.80
52-wk Low
Rs151.16

Chart for

About

JSW Steel Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of production and distribution of iron and steel products. Its segments include Steel; Power (used mainly for captive consumption), and Others, which includes cement, mining and construction activities. Its product portfolio in flat and long steel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs622,917.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,417.22
Dividend: 2.25
Yield (%): 0.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about JSTL.NS

Morning News Call - India, September 18

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_09182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Dixon Technologies and Bharat Road Network list on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa, Road Minister Nitin Gadkari and other ministers at IACC annual conv

18 Sep 2017

Morning News Call - India, June 29

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani at AMFI Mutual Fund Summit in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Punjab National Bank annual shareholders meet in New Delhi. 11:15 am: Po

29 Jun 2017

Morning News Call - India, June 5

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at event to mark world environment day in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - ASIA & EX-U.S. PARIS ACCORD How will the exit of the climate agreement by t

05 Jun 2017

India's JSW steel raises bid for Italy's troubled Ilva steel plant

ROME, June 3 A consortium led by India's JSW Steel raised its bid for Italy's troubled Ilva steel plant, a statement said on Saturday, in a challenge to a group that was declared the winner of the tender process last month, but whose offer faces labour union opposition.

03 Jun 2017
» More JSTL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates