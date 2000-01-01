Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW.WA)
JSW.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
99.78PLN
1:30pm BST
99.78PLN
1:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.47zł (-0.47%)
-0.47zł (-0.47%)
Prev Close
100.25zł
100.25zł
Open
100.25zł
100.25zł
Day's High
100.85zł
100.85zł
Day's Low
99.60zł
99.60zł
Volume
114,127
114,127
Avg. Vol
349,875
349,875
52-wk High
107.35zł
107.35zł
52-wk Low
59.06zł
59.06zł
About
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA is a Poland-based coking coal producer. The Company’s activities are divided into two sectors: Coal, including extraction and sales of black coal; and Coke, including production and sales of coke and coal derivatives. Additionally, the Company is engaged in natural gas mining and generation,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|zł11,183.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|117.41
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.39
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.67
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09