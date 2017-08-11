Edition:
JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)

JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

82.05INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.95 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs81.10
Open
Rs81.35
Day's High
Rs84.30
Day's Low
Rs81.00
Volume
12,088,379
Avg. Vol
11,796,748
52-wk High
Rs84.30
52-wk Low
Rs53.05

JSW Energy Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated power company primarily engaged in generation and sale of power. Its business segments include Power Generation, Power Transmission, Mining, Power Trading and Equipment Manufacturing. Its projects include Kutehr hydro Project, which is located at Kutehr,...

Beta: 1.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs126,776.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,640.06
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.65

P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

India's JSW Energy to invest up to $623 mln in electric cars

MUMBAI, Aug 11 JSW Energy will invest up to 40 billion rupees ($623 million) to build electric cars, batteries and charging infrastructure, part of the power company's diversification plans to drive future growth, its chief executive said.

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020

* Exec says first electric car will be launched in 2020, we will start with 60 percent localisation

11 Aug 2017

