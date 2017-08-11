JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)
82.05INR
11:21am BST
Rs0.95 (+1.17%)
Rs81.10
Rs81.35
Rs84.30
Rs81.00
12,088,379
11,796,748
Rs84.30
Rs53.05
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs126,776.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,640.06
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
India's JSW Energy to invest up to $623 mln in electric cars
MUMBAI, Aug 11 JSW Energy will invest up to 40 billion rupees ($623 million) to build electric cars, batteries and charging infrastructure, part of the power company's diversification plans to drive future growth, its chief executive said.
BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020
* Exec says first electric car will be launched in 2020, we will start with 60 percent localisation
Morning News Call - India, July 13
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07132017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to speak an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Mi