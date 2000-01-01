Juhayna Food Industries SAE (JUFO.CA)
JUFO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
9.00EGP
1:23pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.13 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
£9.13
Open
£9.10
Day's High
£9.25
Day's Low
£8.90
Volume
1,121,970
Avg. Vol
830,919
52-wk High
£9.37
52-wk Low
£3.60
About
Juhayna Food Industries SAE is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the food processing industry sector. The Company’s operations are structured into five business segments: Milk, Chilled Products, Juices, Concentrates and Agriculture. The Company produces and distributes packed fluid milk, juices and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£7,888.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|941.41
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|1.61
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09