Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)

JULS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

613.70INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.30 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs620.00
Open
Rs627.25
Day's High
Rs633.05
Day's Low
Rs612.20
Volume
282,034
Avg. Vol
309,887
52-wk High
Rs878.00
52-wk Low
Rs510.00

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical and life sciences company. The Company is engaged in providing basic organic chemicals. The Company's segments include Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences Ingredients. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of generics, including active pharmaceuticals ingredients... (more)

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs105,929.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 159.28
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 0.45

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences issues commercial papers worth 500 mln rupees‍​

* Issues commercial papers worth 500 million rupees‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zui6kx) Further company coverage:

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.44 billion rupees versus profit of 1.64 billion rupees last year

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA nod for generic drug to treat depression

* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences restarts operations at its Gajraula unit

* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences increases price up to 15 pct for its vitamin B3

* Says price increase of up to 15% for its vitamin B3 (Niacin & Niacinamide) with immediate effect, for non-contract customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences March-qtr profit surges

* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees

23 May 2017

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine, Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets

* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets

17 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences to buy Triad Isotopes' radiopharmacy business

* Says Jubilant to acquire radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes

05 May 2017

BRIEF-Jubilant life sciences issuance commercial papers

* Says issuance of commercial papers of INR 750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets

* Says Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets

25 Apr 2017
