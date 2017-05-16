Jungheinrich AG (JUNG_p.DE)
JUNG_p.DE on Xetra
38.21EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Jungheinrich AG is a Germany-based holding company engaged in material handling equipment, warehousing and material flow engineering sectors, as well as in warehousing technology. The Intralogistics segment encompasses the development, production, sale and short-term hire of new material handling equipment and warehousing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,844.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|48.00
|Dividend:
|0.44
|Yield (%):
|1.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 16
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.