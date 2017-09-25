Edition:
Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)

JUSTJ.L on London Stock Exchange

154.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.90 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
154.90
Open
154.40
Day's High
155.80
Day's Low
153.60
Volume
1,672,098
Avg. Vol
1,677,016
52-wk High
165.19
52-wk Low
111.72

About

Just Group plc, formerly JRP Group plc, is a financial services company. Its segments are insurance, other segments and corporate activities. The insurance segment writes insurance products for the retirement market, which include guaranteed income for life solutions and defined benefit de-risking solutions, care plans, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.62
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,384.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 937.87
Dividend: 1.17
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 5.50 14.09

Latest News about JUSTJ.L

BRIEF-Permira decides not to participate in Just Group placing -bookrunner

* PERMIRA HAS ELECTED NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN JUST GROUP EQUITY PLACING TAKING PLACE VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD‍​

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bookrunner to place about 93 mln shares in Just Group ABB

* BLOCK TRADE - JUST GROUP : BOOKRUNNER TO SELL C.93 MILLION SHARES IN JUST GROUP, WHICH REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 10% OF COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

25 Sep 2017

Just Group first-half operating profit jumps 39 percent

LONDON British annuity provider Just Group reported a 39 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Wednesday as new business profit more than doubled and cost savings helped drive margins higher.

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Just group H1 profit up 39 pct, sees FY margin above 8 pct

* Adjusted 3 operating profit grew 39 pct in H1 2017 compared to pro forma H1 2016.

13 Sep 2017

Just Group's sales lifted by retirement income products

LONDON Britain's Just Group , which sells financial products for retirement, reported a 3 percent increase in new business in the first half, and said it was speeding up its plan to cut costs.

18 Jul 2017

Just Group says H1 sales up 3 pct, boosted by retirement income

LONDON, July 18 Britain's Just Group, which specialises in selling financial products for retirement, reported on Tuesday a 3 percent increase in new business sales in the six months to end-June.

18 Jul 2017
