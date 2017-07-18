Edition:
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)

JYBM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

589.00INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.45 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs580.55
Open
Rs572.00
Day's High
Rs597.90
Day's Low
Rs572.00
Volume
62,853
Avg. Vol
83,548
52-wk High
Rs747.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.20

Jay Bharat Maruti Limited is engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal components, welded assemblies, exhaust systems, fuel fillers (fuel pipe), chassis and suspension parts, and components for automobiles. The Company also offers rear axles. The Company's products also include assemblies and sub assemblies, muffler assemblies,... (more)

Beta: 1.51
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs13,051.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21.65
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.41

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

BRIEF-India's Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 101.2 million rupees versus profit 70.4 million rupees year ago

18 Jul 2017
