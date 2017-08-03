Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JYOI.NS)
JYOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
375.90INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.30 (-1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs382.20
Open
Rs382.00
Day's High
Rs385.35
Day's Low
Rs374.25
Volume
44,655
Avg. Vol
95,576
52-wk High
Rs442.50
52-wk Low
Rs316.65
About
Jyothy Laboratories Limited is a multi-brand, multi-product company focused on fast-moving consumer goods industry. The Company is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fabric whiteners, soaps, detergents, mosquito repellents, scrubber, bodycare and incense sticks. The Company operates through three segments:... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs72,785.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|181.74
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|1.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|113.15
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|136.97
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Jyothy Laboratories June-qtr consol net profit falls about 46 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 242.9 million rupees versus profit of 449.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Jyothy Laboratories March-qtr consol PAT falls
* March quarter consol net profit after tax 1.07 billion rupees