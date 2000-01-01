Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KAJR.NS)
KAJR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
699.15INR
11:12am BST
699.15INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-0.09%)
Rs-0.60 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs699.75
Rs699.75
Open
Rs704.00
Rs704.00
Day's High
Rs705.05
Rs705.05
Day's Low
Rs688.35
Rs688.35
Volume
279,518
279,518
Avg. Vol
332,183
332,183
52-wk High
Rs789.80
Rs789.80
52-wk Low
Rs437.35
Rs437.35
About
Kajaria Ceramics Limited is a holding company. The Company is a tile company engaged in the manufacturing and trading of ceramics, polished and glazed vitrified tiles. It offers products, including ceramic wall and floor tiles, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, and sanitary ware and faucets. Its glazed vitrified... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs117,939.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|158.94
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.93
|14.09