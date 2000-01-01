Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KANE.NS)
KANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
497.35INR
11:10am BST
497.35INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.40 (+1.51%)
Rs7.40 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs489.95
Rs489.95
Open
Rs491.80
Rs491.80
Day's High
Rs499.00
Rs499.00
Day's Low
Rs489.00
Rs489.00
Volume
237,391
237,391
Avg. Vol
178,667
178,667
52-wk High
Rs530.00
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs302.20
Rs302.20
About
Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL) is a paint company. The Company offers a range of products, including decorative, Automotive Coatings and Performance coatings. The Company has coating solutions across the Decorative, Wood Coatings, General Industrial, High Performance Coatings, Powder Coatings, Automotive and Auto Refinish... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs260,864.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|538.92
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.52
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09