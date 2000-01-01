Edition:
KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd (KAPJ.J)

KAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

870.00ZAc
2:27pm BST
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
875.00
Open
915.00
Day's High
915.00
Day's Low
864.00
Volume
1,851,287
Avg. Vol
2,910,676
52-wk High
977.00
52-wk Low
726.00

KAP Industrial Holdings Limited is engaged in diversified industrial business focused on growth in African markets. The Company operates through two segments: Diversified Logistics and Diversified Industrial. The Diversified Logistics segment includes contractual logistics, which include specialized contractual supply chain and... (more)

Beta: 0.35
Market Cap(Mil.): R22,708.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,662.20
Dividend: 21.00
Yield (%): 2.46

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.33 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.62 10.90
ROE: -- 9.36 14.09

