Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KAPT.NS)

KAPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

364.85INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.95 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs369.80
Open
Rs372.00
Day's High
Rs373.40
Day's Low
Rs362.65
Volume
42,394
Avg. Vol
142,656
52-wk High
Rs404.60
52-wk Low
Rs207.00

Chart for

About

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company. The Company manufactures metal frameworks or skeletons for construction and parts, such as towers, masts, trusses and bridges. Its segments include Transmission & Distribution, Infrastructure EPC and Others. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.08
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs56,273.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 153.46
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates