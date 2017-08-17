Edition:
United Kingdom

Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)

KAZ.L on London Stock Exchange

838.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
838.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,368,987
52-wk High
893.00
52-wk Low
264.20

KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.89
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,701.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 446.80
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about KAZ.L

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan miner Kaz Minerals ramps up output, profits rise

* Expect full production around 300,000 tonnes in 2018 (Adds quotes, detail)

17 Aug 2017

Kazakhstan miner Kaz Minerals narrows copper output guidance

LONDON, Aug 17 Kaz Minerals, a copper firm focused on mining in Kazakhstan, narrowed its full-year output guidance on Thursday to 235,000-260,000 tonnes from 225,000-260,000 tonnes, after first half output more than doubled to 118,000 tonnes.

17 Aug 2017

KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO

April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.

27 Apr 2017

Kaz Minerals first quarter copper output more than doubles

Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc said its first-quarter copper production more than doubled from a year earlier, helped by output from its new Bozshakol and Aktogay mines in Kazakhastan.

27 Apr 2017

