Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan miner Kaz Minerals ramps up output, profits rise * Expect full production around 300,000 tonnes in 2018 (Adds quotes, detail)

Kazakhstan miner Kaz Minerals narrows copper output guidance LONDON, Aug 17 Kaz Minerals, a copper firm focused on mining in Kazakhstan, narrowed its full-year output guidance on Thursday to 235,000-260,000 tonnes from 225,000-260,000 tonnes, after first half output more than doubled to 118,000 tonnes.

KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.

Kaz Minerals first quarter copper output more than doubles Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc said its first-quarter copper production more than doubled from a year earlier, helped by output from its new Bozshakol and Aktogay mines in Kazakhastan.