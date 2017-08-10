Edition:
United Kingdom

K Bro Linen Inc (KBL.TO)

KBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

38.65CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.22 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$38.87
Open
$38.98
Day's High
$38.98
Day's Low
$38.65
Volume
4,017
Avg. Vol
9,597
52-wk High
$45.00
52-wk Low
$36.69

Chart for

About

K Bro Linen Inc is a Canada-based owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities. The Company provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. The Company's services include the processing, management and distribution of general and operating room linens (K Bro... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.25
Market Cap(Mil.): $373.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9.58
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 3.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.83 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.89 10.90
ROE: -- 7.53 14.09

Latest News about KBL.TO

BRIEF-K-Bro reports Q2 earnings of $0.26 per share

* K-Bro reports Q2 2017 results and completes move to new Toronto facility

10 Aug 2017
» More KBL.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates