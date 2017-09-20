Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS)

BRIEF-Aygaz and Koc Holding unit bids highest offer in privatisation tender of Menzelet and Kılavuzlu HPPs * SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT ENTEK ELEKTRIK HAS SUBMITTED THE HIGHEST OFFER OF 1.28 BILLION LIRA FOR THE PRIVATISATION TENDER OF MENZELET AND KILAVUZLU HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANTS,

Turkey's Aygaz says unit bids in power plant tender ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Turkish gas distribution company Aygaz said on Monday its Entek Elektrik Uretim unit, jointly owned with parent Koc Holding had bid in a tender to operate two hydroelectric power stations.

Turkey's Koc Holding Q2 net profit rises to 1.42 billion ANKARA, Aug 18 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding's second-quarter net profit rose to 1.42 billion lira ($402.80 million) from 918.1 million in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday.

UPDATE 2-Founding families of Turkey's top conglomerates sell down stakes ISTANBUL, May 25 The founding families of Turkey's two largest conglomerates, Koc Holding and Sabanci Holding, have agreed to sell a combined $580 million in shares of their firms, capitalising on a global stock market rally that has pushed Istanbul shares to record highs.

BRIEF-Shareholders apply to MKK to convert 107.0 mln shares in Koc Holding into tradable- KAP * SHAREHOLDERS APPLY TO MKK TO CONVERT TOTAL 107.0 MLN SHARES IN KOC HOLDING INTO TRADABLE- KAP

Turkey's Koc family members in deal to sell 4.22 pct stake in holding ISTANBUL, May 25 Members of Turkey's Koc family have reached an accelerated book building deal with Citigroup for the sale of a 4.22 percent stake in the Koc Holding conglomerate, a statement filed to the Istanbul stock exchange said on Thursday.