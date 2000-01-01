Edition:
United Kingdom

Kloeckner & Co SE (KCOGn.DE)

KCOGn.DE on Xetra

10.73EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
€10.62
Open
€10.60
Day's High
€10.75
Day's Low
€10.50
Volume
621,267
Avg. Vol
661,734
52-wk High
€13.10
52-wk Low
€8.91

Chart for

About

Kloeckner & Co SE is a Germany-based steel and metal distributor and steel service center. It processes, among others, flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strip as well as thick sheet, long steel products, including merchant bars, sectional steel and beams, tubes und hollow sections, such as structural hollow sections,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,056.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 99.75
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 1.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates