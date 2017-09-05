Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)
KDAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
100.80INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs101.85
Open
Rs102.50
Day's High
Rs103.00
Day's Low
Rs100.30
Volume
613,084
Avg. Vol
1,841,698
52-wk High
Rs168.80
52-wk Low
Rs95.20
About
Kwality Limited is engaged in processing, manufacturing and trading of milk, milk products and dairy products. The Company offers products under categories, such as ghee, including pure ghee, pure cow ghee and low cholesterol ghee; butter; milk powder, including whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder; dairy whitener; milk,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs24,485.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|237.96
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|0.10
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Kwality seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 15 bln rupees
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 15 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wBxGLY) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kwality June-qtr profit falls 34 pct
* Kwality Ltd - June quarter net profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 422.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Kwality recommends dividend of 0.10 rupees/shr
* Says recommends a dividend of 0.10 rupees per equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: