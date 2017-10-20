Edition:
Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX.TO)

KDX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.07CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$4.06
Open
$3.98
Day's High
$4.11
Day's Low
$3.96
Volume
465,854
Avg. Vol
603,246
52-wk High
$7.95
52-wk Low
$3.57

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada. Its segments... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.95
Market Cap(Mil.): $827.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 177.64
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about KDX.TO

BRIEF-Klondex ‍mined a total of 54,166 gold equivalent ounces in Q3

* Klondex reports third quarter operating results; reiterates full-year total company production guidance of 213,000 - 230,000 geos

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Klondex Mines Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04

* Klondex reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results; improves 2017 outlook with increased production at lower costs

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Klondex Mines says produced 66,629 GEOs in Q2

* Klondex reports record second quarter operating results producing 66,629 GEOs, an increase of 94 pct from the first quarter

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Klondex Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Klondex reports first quarter 2017 results; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000-225,000 GEO's

04 May 2017

BRIEF-Klondex announces project development and drilling updates at Hollister

* Klondex announces project development and drilling updates at hollister; intercepts 12.96 aueq opt over 1.4 feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 May 2017
