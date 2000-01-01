KEC International Ltd (KECL.NS)
KECL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
294.80INR
11:28am BST
294.80INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.50 (-0.84%)
Rs-2.50 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs297.30
Rs297.30
Open
Rs300.70
Rs300.70
Day's High
Rs303.00
Rs303.00
Day's Low
Rs294.05
Rs294.05
Volume
378,341
378,341
Avg. Vol
645,638
645,638
52-wk High
Rs337.60
Rs337.60
52-wk Low
Rs110.25
Rs110.25
About
KEC International Limited is engaged in the construction of utility projects. Its geographical segments include India and Outside India. Its Power Transmission and Distribution business includes providing end-to-end solutions in power transmission and distribution. Its Cables service offerings include extra-high voltage (EHV)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs79,106.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|257.09
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|0.52
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09