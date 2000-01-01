KEI Industries Ltd (KEIN.NS)
KEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
317.65INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
KEI Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacture and supply of power and other industrial cables. The Company's segments are Cables, which consists of extra high voltage (EHV), high tension (HT) and low tension (LT) power cables, control and instrumentation cables, winding wires, and flexible and house wires; Stainless Steel... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
