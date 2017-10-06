Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL.TO)
KEL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.58CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
$6.59
Open
$6.62
Day's High
$6.68
Day's Low
$6.57
Volume
234,649
Avg. Vol
590,701
52-wk High
$7.70
52-wk Low
$5.43
About
Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company's land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,207.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|176.03
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Kelt Exploration to issue 1.4 mln common shares at $7.75 each
* Kelt provides gas marketing update and announces flow-through equity financing
BRIEF-Kelt Exploration posts qtrly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14
* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.
BRIEF-Kelt reports Q1 FFO per share C$0.15
* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017