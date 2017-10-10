Edition:
Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)

KEY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.90CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$36.98
Open
$36.97
Day's High
$37.09
Day's Low
$36.81
Volume
194,808
Avg. Vol
398,834
52-wk High
$42.57
52-wk Low
$35.31

Chart for

About

Keyera Corp. is engaged in energy midstream businesses, and operates in oil and gas sector between upstream and downstream sectors. The Company is organized into two business units: Gathering and Processing Business Unit and Liquids Business Unit. The Gathering and Processing Business Unit owns and operates raw gas gathering... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): $7,228.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 188.84
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 4.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.92 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about KEY.TO

Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL

Oct 10 Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron

* Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Keyera Corp Q2 earnings per share C$0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

09 Aug 2017

Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources

TORONTO/CALGARY Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).

04 Aug 2017

Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources

TORONTO/CALGARY, Aug 4 Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING

* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex

* Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex

31 May 2017

BRIEF-Keyera announces dividend increase and May dividend

* Keyera Corp says is increasing its monthly cash dividend by approximately 6% from 13.25 cents per common share to 14.00 cents per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 May 2017

BRIEF-Keyera corp. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 May 2017
