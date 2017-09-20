Edition:
United Kingdom

Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)

KGF.L on London Stock Exchange

303.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
303.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
10,617,301
52-wk High
371.20
52-wk Low
269.60

About

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company's segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,682.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,174.56
Dividend: 3.33
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.80 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.79 10.90
ROE: -- 32.70 14.09

Latest News about KGF.L

Sterling weighs on FTSE, Kingfisher shines

LONDON A jump in sterling weighed on Britain's major share index on Wednesday, after unexpectedly buoyant retail data for August prompted investors to prepare for an interest rate hike by the Bank of England as early as November.

20 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Sterling weighs on Britain's FTSE, Kingfisher shines

* Diageo falls on Indian alcohol regulation (Adds closing prices)

20 Sep 2017

Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise

LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-half profit while taking a cautious view on the second half, given the economic and competitive backdrop in Britain and France.

20 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise

* Shares rise as much as 8 pct (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO

* CEO says break-up of group "not something we would consider at all" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme

* INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION

20 Sep 2017

Kingfisher cautious on second-half prospects

LONDON, Sept 20 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit but said it was cautious on the second-half backdrop in both the UK and France.

20 Sep 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

18 Aug 2017

Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business

LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported worse than expected quarterly sales at its British B&Q business due to a drop in demand for garden furniture and other summer products, denting the group's share price.

17 Aug 2017
