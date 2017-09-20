Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)
303.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
303.20
--
--
--
--
10,617,301
371.20
269.60
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£6,682.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,174.56
|Dividend:
|3.33
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.80
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|32.70
|14.09
Sterling weighs on FTSE, Kingfisher shines
LONDON A jump in sterling weighed on Britain's major share index on Wednesday, after unexpectedly buoyant retail data for August prompted investors to prepare for an interest rate hike by the Bank of England as early as November.
UPDATE 1-Sterling weighs on Britain's FTSE, Kingfisher shines
* Diageo falls on Indian alcohol regulation (Adds closing prices)
Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise
LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-half profit while taking a cautious view on the second half, given the economic and competitive backdrop in Britain and France.
Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise
LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-half profit while taking a cautious view on the second half, given the economic and competitive backdrop in Britain and France.
UPDATE 2-Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise
* Shares rise as much as 8 pct (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)
BRIEF-Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO
* CEO says break-up of group "not something we would consider at all" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
BRIEF-Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme
* INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION
Kingfisher cautious on second-half prospects
LONDON, Sept 20 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit but said it was cautious on the second-half backdrop in both the UK and France.
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 18
Aug 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business
LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported worse than expected quarterly sales at its British B&Q business due to a drop in demand for garden furniture and other summer products, denting the group's share price.
