Kion Group AG (KGX.DE)
KGX.DE on Xetra
65.70EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-1.58 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
€67.28
Open
€67.65
Day's High
€67.65
Day's Low
€65.70
Volume
609,034
Avg. Vol
367,618
52-wk High
€81.95
52-wk Low
€48.10
About
Kion Group AG is a Germany-based supplier of industrial trucks and related services and holding company of the KION Group. The Company offers a range of products, including warehouse and counter-balance trucks with both internal combustion engines (IC-trucks) and electric motors (E-trucks). It operates through two global brands:... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€9,268.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|118.09
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|1.02
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09
