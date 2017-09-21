Kier Group PLC (KIE.L)
1,063.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-16.00 (-1.48%)
1,079.00
1,074.00
1,082.00
1,058.00
321,295
322,822
1,505.00
1,058.00
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,128.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|97.46
|Dividend:
|45.00
|Yield (%):
|--
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
Kier posts 3.5 percent rise in full-year profit
British construction and services company Kier Group reported a 3.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday as its acquisition of engineering services provider McNicholas boosted the order book.
Beleaguered Carillion wins HS2 rail contract, shares jump
A consortium that includes Carillion won a 1.4 billion pound contract to help build Britain's High Speed 2 railway on Monday, offering respite as the builder grapples with the aftermath of a battering writedown.
BRIEF-Construction group Kier sees FY underlying profit in line with expectations
* Full-Year underlying profit forecast to be in line with expectations
