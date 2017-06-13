Edition:
United Kingdom

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (KIMBERA.MX)

KIMBERA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

33.20MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$33.17
Open
$33.97
Day's High
$33.97
Day's Low
$33.00
Volume
4,662,243
Avg. Vol
3,175,759
52-wk High
$43.49
52-wk Low
$32.01

Chart for

About

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company is engaged in the manufacture of personal care products. Its activities are divided into three segments: Consumer products, Professional and healthcare, as well as Export. The Consumer products division focuses on the manufacture and distribution of disposable products... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): $115,243.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,084.83
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 4.05

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about KIMBERA.MX

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico to invest $250 mln in plant expansion

MEXICO CITY, June 13 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico said on Tuesday that it will invest around $250 million over the next four years to expand its plant in Morelia, the capital of the western state of Michoacan.

13 Jun 2017

Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico's IDRs at 'A'; FC IDR Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.'s (KCM) Long-Term Local Currency (LC) and Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and the long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook for the FC IDR was revised to Stable from Negative. The Rating Outlook for the LC IDR and the long-term national scale rating is Stable. A full list of rating actions fol

12 May 2017
» More KIMBERA.MX News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WALMEX.MX) $42.00 +0.06

Earnings vs. Estimates