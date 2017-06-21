Edition:
Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)

KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

213.10INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs212.05
Open
Rs214.35
Day's High
Rs214.80
Day's Low
Rs213.00
Volume
27,632
Avg. Vol
76,634
52-wk High
Rs383.57
52-wk Low
Rs206.00

About

Kitex Garments Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacture of fabric and readymade garments. The Company operates through two business segments: Garments and Fabric. The Company exports cotton garments principally infants wear. The Company exports its products to the United States and European markets. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.74
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs14,782.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 66.50
Dividend: 0.54
Yield (%): 0.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about KITE.NS

BRIEF-Kitex Garments to consider allotment of bonus shares

* Says to consider allotment of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Kitex Garments approves $1.5 mln investment in capital of Kitex USA for FY 2017-18

* Says approved further investment upto $1.5 million in capital of Kitex USA LLC for FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 May 2017

BRIEF-Kitex Garments recommends final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share

* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share

28 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Kitex Garments March qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 270 million rupees versus profit 449 million rupees year ago

28 Apr 2017
