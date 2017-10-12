Edition:
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO)

KL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.23CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-1.10%)
Prev Close
$16.41
Open
$16.24
Day's High
$16.31
Day's Low
$15.88
Volume
615,395
Avg. Vol
1,420,462
52-wk High
$18.57
52-wk Low
$6.33

Chart for

About

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, formerly Newmarket Gold Inc, is a Canada-based mid tier gold mining, development and exploration company. It has a diversified portfolio of assets located in the stable mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia. The Company’s main gold mines are: the Macassa Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.61
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,615.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 207.53
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.23

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about KL.TO

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats on drop in energy, Kirkland Lake shares

TORONTO, Oct 12 Canada's main stock index retreated on Thursday, with declines driven by energy companies that were squeezed by cooling oil prices, as well as a drop in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold.

12 Oct 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, Kirkland Lake weighs

TORONTO, Oct 12 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as energy stocks, under pressure from falling oil prices, and Kirkland Lake Gold, led the declines.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-De Grey Mining says Kirkland Lake Gold to subscribe for 33.3 mln shares in co

* Kirkland Lake Gold agreed to subscribe for up to 33.3 million shares in De Grey at a price of $0.15 per share to raise $5 million

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Novo Resources announces private placement of up to $56 mln

* Novo Resources announces non-brokered private placement of up to $56 million with strategic investor

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold announces agreement for strategic investment in Novo Resources

* Kirkland Lake Gold announces agreement for strategic investment in Novo Resources

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold enters into term sheet agreement with Novo Resources

* Kirkland Lake Gold announces agreement for strategic investment in Novo Resources Corp.

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Resolute Performance Fund reports 7.8 pct passive stake in Kirkland Lake Gold

* Resolute Performance Fund reports a 7.8 pct passive stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd as of August 16 - SEC filing‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2g6AHhG)

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold to list common shares on NYSE

* Kirkland Lake Gold to list common shares on new york stock exchange

12 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Eric Sprott says purchased 600,000 common shares of Kirkland Lake Gold

* Eric Sprott says purchased 600,000 common shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q2 revenue $189.9 million

* Qtrly revenue $189.9 million versus $91.7 million (adds currency symbol)

02 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates