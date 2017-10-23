Edition:
Klabin SA (KLBN11.SA)

KLBN11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

19.53BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.25 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.78
Open
R$ 19.80
Day's High
R$ 19.94
Day's Low
R$ 19.35
Volume
2,299,500
Avg. Vol
1,893,662
52-wk High
R$ 20.00
52-wk Low
R$ 13.54

Chart for

About

Klabin S.A. and its subsidiaries operate in segments of the paper and pulp industry, supplying the domestic and foreign markets with wood, packaging paper, paper sacks, corrugated cardboard boxes and pulp. The Company's segments include Forestry, Paper, Conversion and Pulp. The Forestry segment involves operations relating to... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.14
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 20,264.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 946.64
Dividend: 0.00
Yield (%): 2.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 164.76 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.64 10.90
ROE: -- 3.49 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
Oji Holdings Corp (3861.T) ¥622 -1.00
Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA) R$ 53.07 +1.21
Domtar Corp (USA) (UFS.N) $44.14 -0.23
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB5.SA) R$ 20.47 +0.43
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB3.SA) -- --
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB6.SA) R$ 17.88 --
Empresas CMPC (CAR.SN) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates