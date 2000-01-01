Kalyani Steels Ltd (KLSL.NS)
KLSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
404.75INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs402.45
Open
Rs403.50
Day's High
Rs411.00
Day's Low
Rs402.85
Volume
81,376
Avg. Vol
125,021
52-wk High
Rs469.05
52-wk Low
Rs245.20
About
Kalyani Steels Limited offers iron and steel products, such as bars and rods alloy rolled, and bars and rods iron or non-alloy rolled. The integrated steel plant of the Company is located at Village Ginigera, Taluka and District Koppal, in the State of Karnataka. The Company's subsidiary is Lord Ganesha Minerals Private Limited.
Overall
|Beta:
|2.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,889.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.65
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09