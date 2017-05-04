Edition:
United Kingdom

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP_u.TO)

KMP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.69CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
$13.60
Open
$13.57
Day's High
$13.70
Day's Low
$13.55
Volume
66,797
Avg. Vol
154,813
52-wk High
$13.70
52-wk Low
$11.53

Chart for

About

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.39
Market Cap(Mil.): $995.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 74.57
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 4.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.72 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.82 10.90
ROE: -- 5.21 14.09

Latest News about KMP_u.TO

BRIEF-Killam Apartment REIT announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.19

* Qtrly same property NOI up 1.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 May 2017
» More KMP_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates