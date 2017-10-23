Coca-Cola Co (KO.N)

Coca-Cola names new head of North America business Oct 23 Coca-Cola Co said the president of its North America business was retiring and would be replaced by James Dinkins, the head of its Minute Maid Business.

BRIEF-The Coca-Cola company announces leadership transition for Coca-Cola North America * The Coca-Cola company announces leadership transition for Coca-Cola North America

BRIEF-Coca-Cola sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.37/share * Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.37/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

China Foods to sell wine, non-beverage business to parent for $649 million HONG KONG China Foods Ltd said it would sell its wine and other non-beverage businesses to a unit of its state-owned parent COFCO Corp in a deal valued at HK$5.07 billion ($649 million) as it aims to focus on its beverage business.

