Kaufman & Broad SA (KOF.PA)
KOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
38.57EUR
3:32pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.10 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
€38.67
Open
€38.60
Day's High
€38.93
Day's Low
€38.43
Volume
21,394
Avg. Vol
39,191
52-wk High
€41.00
52-wk Low
€31.42
About
Kaufman & Broad SA is a France-based property developer and builder. The Company is principally engaged in the development of single family homes and apartments, commercial real estate activity, as well as the provision of residence services for business tourists and students. The Company is involved in all stages of implementat... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€832.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.84
|Dividend:
|1.85
|Yield (%):
|4.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09
BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage: