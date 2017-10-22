Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS (KOZAA.IS)
KOZAA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.79TRY
22 Oct 2017
6.79TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.11TL (+1.65%)
0.11TL (+1.65%)
Prev Close
6.68TL
6.68TL
Open
6.68TL
6.68TL
Day's High
6.90TL
6.90TL
Day's Low
6.58TL
6.58TL
Volume
15,862,198
15,862,198
Avg. Vol
38,342,058
38,342,058
52-wk High
7.92TL
7.92TL
52-wk Low
1.88TL
1.88TL
About
Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS (Koza), formerly known as Koza Davetiye Magaza Isletmeleri ve Ihracat AS, is active in the commercial printing sector. During the fiscal year ended 2008, it also added copper, lead and zinc mining to its activities. Its printing products include invitation cards and stationery... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,716.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|388.08
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,559.40
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.22
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|0.34
|14.09