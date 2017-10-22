Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)
KOZAL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
33.80TRY
22 Oct 2017
33.80TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.56TL (+1.68%)
0.56TL (+1.68%)
Prev Close
33.24TL
33.24TL
Open
33.34TL
33.34TL
Day's High
34.64TL
34.64TL
Day's Low
32.90TL
32.90TL
Volume
5,874,161
5,874,161
Avg. Vol
3,154,480
3,154,480
52-wk High
37.22TL
37.22TL
52-wk Low
14.84TL
14.84TL
About
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS is a Turkey-based company established to explore and operate gold mines in Turkey. The Company had a gold production of approximately 338,182 ounces in the 12 months of 2012. As at 31 December 2012, it had 53 operating licenses and 406 exploration licenses throughout Turkey in the Aegean and Marmara... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL4,791.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|152.50
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09