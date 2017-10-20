Koninklijke KPN NV (KPN.AS)

UPDATE 2-Dutch telecoms group KPN says CEO to step down, names successor AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Friday Chief Executive Eelco Blok is to step down in April, to be replaced by Maximo Ibarra, the former head of Italian mobile network operator Wind Tre .

BRIEF-KPN to acquire QSight IT * KPN TO ACQUIRE QSIGHT IT; STRENGTHENS POSITION AS LEADING DUTCH SECURITY SERVICES PROVIDER‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Fitch Affirms BT Group plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group plc's (BT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. BT's ratings take into account its broad scale, business diversification and established market positions across a competitive UK communications market. A series of problems including cash-flow restatements following the discovery of unauthorised accou

Fitch Affirms Sunrise Communications Holdings at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.'s (Sunrise) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Sunrise's and Sunrise Communications AG's senior secured debt ratings at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Sunrise's ratings reflect its sufficiently scaled and stable position in the Swiss mobile market

BRIEF-KPN announces partnership agreement with China Unicom * ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CHINA UNICOM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-KPN acquires Cam IT Solutions * KPN ACQUIRES CAM IT SOLUTIONS Source text: http://bit.ly/2vFN4or Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)