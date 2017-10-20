Edition:
Koninklijke KPN NV (KPN.AS)

KPN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

3.00EUR
9:31am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
€3.02
Open
€3.02
Day's High
€3.03
Day's Low
€3.00
Volume
2,750,294
Avg. Vol
12,499,085
52-wk High
€3.15
52-wk Low
€2.51

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) is telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) provider in the Netherlands. The Company is engaged in offering fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet and television to retail consumers. The Company's segments include Consumer; Business; Network,...

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,546.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,270.25
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 3.83

P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

UPDATE 2-Dutch telecoms group KPN says CEO to step down, names successor

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Friday Chief Executive Eelco Blok is to step down in April, to be replaced by Maximo Ibarra, the former head of Italian mobile network operator Wind Tre .

20 Oct 2017

KPN names Maximo Ibarra to replace Eelco Blok as CEO in 2018

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, said on Friday it has nominated Maximo Ibarra to replace CEO Eelco Blok, who will step down after the company's 2018 general shareholders meeting.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-KPN to acquire QSight IT

* KPN TO ACQUIRE QSIGHT IT; STRENGTHENS POSITION AS LEADING DUTCH SECURITY SERVICES PROVIDER‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

03 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms BT Group plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group plc's (BT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. BT's ratings take into account its broad scale, business diversification and established market positions across a competitive UK communications market. A series of problems including cash-flow restatements following the discovery of unauthorised accou

25 Sep 2017

Fitch Affirms Sunrise Communications Holdings at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.'s (Sunrise) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Sunrise's and Sunrise Communications AG's senior secured debt ratings at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Sunrise's ratings reflect its sufficiently scaled and stable position in the Swiss mobile market

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-KPN announces partnership agreement with China Unicom

* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CHINA UNICOM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-KPN acquires Cam IT Solutions

* KPN ACQUIRES CAM IT SOLUTIONS Source text: http://bit.ly/2vFN4or Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

15 Aug 2017

Fitch Affirms KPN at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Netherlands-based Royal KPN N.V.'s (KPN) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of the commentary. KPN's rating reflects its leading position in the Dutch telecoms market. Competitive dynamics in the mobile and business segments are likely to remain challenging over the m

08 Aug 2017
