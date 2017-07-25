KPR Mill Ltd (KPRM.NS)
KPRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
776.25INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.30 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs785.55
Open
Rs792.00
Day's High
Rs792.00
Day's Low
Rs765.40
Volume
17,390
Avg. Vol
27,958
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs502.50
About
KPR Mill Limited is a holding company. The Company is an apparel manufacturing company, which is engaged in the business of producing yarn, knitted fabric, readymade garments and wind power. The Company operates in Domestic and Export segments geographically. The Company is engaged in producing white crystal sugar. The Company... (more)
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs56,105.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|73.90
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.10
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-India's KPR Mill June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 730.9 million rupees versus profit 628.7 million rupees year ago