KRBL Ltd (KRBL.NS)
KRBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
614.25INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs35.30 (+6.10%)
Prev Close
Rs578.95
Open
Rs580.05
Day's High
Rs616.85
Day's Low
Rs580.05
Volume
160,304
Avg. Vol
183,176
52-wk High
Rs625.40
52-wk Low
Rs217.50
About
KRBL Limited is an India-based basmati rice processing company. The Company is engaged in seed development, contact farming, procurement of paddy, storage, processing, packaging, branding and marketing of basmati rice. The Company's operating segments include Agri, which includes agricultural commodities, such as rice, Furfural,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs124,509.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|235.39
|Dividend:
|2.10
|Yield (%):
|0.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-India's KRBL June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 1.13 billion rupees versus 804.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's KRBL March-qtr consol profit up about 18 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 9.14 billion rupees