KRBL Ltd (KRBL.NS)

KRBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

614.25INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs35.30 (+6.10%)
Prev Close
Rs578.95
Open
Rs580.05
Day's High
Rs616.85
Day's Low
Rs580.05
Volume
160,304
Avg. Vol
183,176
52-wk High
Rs625.40
52-wk Low
Rs217.50

KRBL Limited is an India-based basmati rice processing company. The Company is engaged in seed development, contact farming, procurement of paddy, storage, processing, packaging, branding and marketing of basmati rice. The Company's operating segments include Agri, which includes agricultural commodities, such as rice, Furfural,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs124,509.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 235.39
Dividend: 2.10
Yield (%): 0.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about KRBL.NS

BRIEF-India's KRBL June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 1.13 billion rupees versus 804.1 million rupees last year

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's KRBL March-qtr consol profit up about 18 pct

* March quarter consol total income from operations 9.14 billion rupees

29 May 2017
