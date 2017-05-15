Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)
KRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
260.05INR
10:59am BST
260.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.15 (+1.62%)
Rs4.15 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs255.90
Rs255.90
Open
Rs254.00
Rs254.00
Day's High
Rs270.00
Rs270.00
Day's Low
Rs252.30
Rs252.30
Volume
37,887
37,887
Avg. Vol
55,351
55,351
52-wk High
Rs297.90
Rs297.90
52-wk Low
Rs138.35
Rs138.35
About
Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) is a manufacturer and exporter of centrifugal pumps and valves from India. The Company is engaged in providing global fluid management solutions. The Company operates through two segments: pumps and other. KBL is also engaged in the businesses of infrastructure projects, which include water... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,593.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|79.41
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Kirloskar Industries files petition before NCLT against Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
* Petition seeking certain reliefs in relation to acts of oppression and mismanagement in affairs of KBL