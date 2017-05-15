Edition:
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)

KRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

260.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.15 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs255.90
Open
Rs254.00
Day's High
Rs270.00
Day's Low
Rs252.30
Volume
37,887
Avg. Vol
55,351
52-wk High
Rs297.90
52-wk Low
Rs138.35

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) is a manufacturer and exporter of centrifugal pumps and valves from India. The Company is engaged in providing global fluid management solutions. The Company operates through two segments: pumps and other. KBL is also engaged in the businesses of infrastructure projects, which include water... (more)

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs18,593.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 79.41
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.43

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

BRIEF-Kirloskar Industries files petition before NCLT against Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

* Petition seeking certain reliefs in relation to acts of oppression and mismanagement in affairs of KBL

15 May 2017
