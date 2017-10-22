Edition:
United Kingdom

Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (KRDMD.IS)

KRDMD.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.53TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-2.69%)
Prev Close
2.60TL
Open
2.60TL
Day's High
2.61TL
Day's Low
2.53TL
Volume
78,108,303
Avg. Vol
87,365,652
52-wk High
2.78TL
52-wk Low
1.01TL

Chart for

About

Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Kardemir) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of iron, steel and coke products and their derivatives. The Company’s products are divided into four groups: Steel Products, including blooms, billets and beam blanks; Rolling Mill Products, such as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.40
Market Cap(Mil.): TL2,888.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,140.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates