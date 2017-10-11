Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA)

Enrollment at Brazil's Kroton colleges up 6 pct in third quarter SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Total undergraduate enrollments at colleges run by Kroton Educacional SA rose in the third quarter from a year earlier, but its total number of students slipped, according to a Wednesday securities filing.

RPT-ANALYSIS-From nursery to university: Emerging market investors buy into education LONDON, Sept 24 Two decades after Yusuf Karodia launched Mancosa, a distance learning school to teach South Africans business skills, he sold up to UK private equity firm Actis.

From nursery to university: Emerging market investors buy into education LONDON Two decades after Yusuf Karodia launched Mancosa, a distance learning school to teach South Africans business skills, he sold up to UK private equity firm Actis.

From nursery to university - Emerging market investors buy into education LONDON Two decades after Yusuf Karodia launched Mancosa, a distance learning school to teach South Africans business skills, he sold up to UK private equity firm Actis.

ANALYSIS-From nursery to university: Emerging market investors buy into education LONDON, Sept 24 Two decades after Yusuf Karodia launched Mancosa, a distance learning school to teach South Africans business skills, he sold up to UK private equity firm Actis.

Brazil's Kroton to issue $25.2 mln in shares for stock options SAO PAULO, Aug 31 Kroton Educacional SA , Brazil's largest for-profit college operator, will issue 79.3 million reais ($25.2 million) worth of new shares to honor its stock option plan, according to a Thursday securities filing.

UPDATE 1-Kroton to focus M&A on onsite segments, diverse Brazil regions SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Kroton Educacional SA will seek to expand in Brazilian regions where it does not yet operate and in onsite campuses, as the country's No. 1 for-profit education firm aims to resume growth following antitrust rejection of a local takeover.

Kroton sees no relief in Brazil distance-learning defaults SAO PAULO, Aug 11 The number of Brazilian distance-learning students in arrears on their tuition fees or loans is not showing signs of abating yet, reflecting record unemployment and declining household income, executives at Kroton Educacional SA said on Friday.

Profit at Brazil's Kroton rises 15 pct in quarter, beats forecasts SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Net profit at Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil's largest for-profit college operator, rose 14.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 644.9 million reais ($203.1 million), beating analyst expectations.