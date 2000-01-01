K S B Pumps Ltd (KSBP.NS)
KSBP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
830.20INR
11:15am BST
830.20INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-21.15 (-2.48%)
Rs-21.15 (-2.48%)
Prev Close
Rs851.35
Rs851.35
Open
Rs852.00
Rs852.00
Day's High
Rs856.80
Rs856.80
Day's Low
Rs826.05
Rs826.05
Volume
16,531
16,531
Avg. Vol
28,970
28,970
52-wk High
Rs888.00
Rs888.00
52-wk Low
Rs543.00
Rs543.00
About
KSB Pumps Limited is engaged in the business of manufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves. The Company's operational segment includes Pumps segment, Valves segment and Others. The Pumps segment includes manufacturing or trading of all types of pumps, such as industrial, submersible, effluent treatment, and spares... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,261.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.81
|Dividend:
|5.50
|Yield (%):
|0.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09