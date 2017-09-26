Edition:
PSG Konsult Ltd (KSTJ.J)

KSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

889.00ZAc
8:19am BST
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
880.00
Open
878.00
Day's High
889.00
Day's Low
878.00
Volume
1,829
Avg. Vol
135,679
52-wk High
940.00
52-wk Low
675.00

PSG Konsult Limited is an independent financial services company. The Company offers clients access to a range of financial products to meet their financial planning needs, ranging from investments to insurance and wealth management services in-between. The Company operates through three segments: PSG Wealth, PSG Asset... (more)

Beta: 0.27
Market Cap(Mil.): R12,007.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,341.65
Dividend: 5.70
Yield (%): 1.27

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.44 10.90
ROE: -- 3.81 14.09

BRIEF-PSG Konsult concludes agreement to acquire AIFA'S commercial and industrial insurance brokerage business

* CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AIFA'S COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL INSURANCE BROKERAGE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

26 Sep 2017
