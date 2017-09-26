PSG Konsult Ltd (KSTJ.J)
KSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
889.00ZAc
8:19am BST
Change (% chg)
9.00 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
880.00
Open
878.00
Day's High
889.00
Day's Low
878.00
Volume
1,829
Avg. Vol
135,679
52-wk High
940.00
52-wk Low
675.00
About
PSG Konsult Limited is an independent financial services company. The Company offers clients access to a range of financial products to meet their financial planning needs, ranging from investments to insurance and wealth management services in-between. The Company operates through three segments: PSG Wealth, PSG Asset... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R12,007.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,341.65
|Dividend:
|5.70
|Yield (%):
|1.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.44
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.81
|14.09
BRIEF-PSG Konsult concludes agreement to acquire AIFA'S commercial and industrial insurance brokerage business
* CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AIFA'S COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL INSURANCE BROKERAGE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Earnings vs. Estimates
