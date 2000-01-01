Edition:
United Kingdom

Grupa Kety SA (KTY.WA)

KTY.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

382.25PLN
1:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

-5.75zł (-1.48%)
Prev Close
388.00zł
Open
387.40zł
Day's High
387.55zł
Day's Low
382.25zł
Volume
7,840
Avg. Vol
5,653
52-wk High
445.00zł
52-wk Low
356.30zł

Chart for

About

Grupa Kety SA is a Poland-based company that is principally engaged in the aluminum industry. The Company’s activities are divided into following segments: Extruded Product, Aluminum Systems, Constructional Accessories, Constructional Service, Transport Systems and Flexible Packaging. The Company’s offer includes aluminum... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): zł3,795.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9.49
Dividend: 22.00
Yield (%): 7.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 10.90
ROE: -- 2.95 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates