Kushal Ltd (KUSH.BO)
KUSH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
123.45INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.40 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
Rs121.05
Open
Rs123.45
Day's High
Rs123.45
Day's Low
Rs123.45
Volume
284,551
Avg. Vol
95,177
52-wk High
Rs305.55
52-wk Low
Rs105.55
About
Kushal Limited, formerly Kushal Tradelink Limited, is an India-based company engaged in trading, manufacturing and supply of paper and paper products. The Company also provides a ready supply of coal, agricultural products, drug application program interface (APIs), readymade garments, paper and paper products, base oils,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs26,585.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|237.27
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|1.07
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|164.76
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.64
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.49
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.