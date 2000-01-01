Edition:
United Kingdom

Kushal Ltd (KUSH.BO)

KUSH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

123.45INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.40 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
Rs121.05
Open
Rs123.45
Day's High
Rs123.45
Day's Low
Rs123.45
Volume
284,551
Avg. Vol
95,177
52-wk High
Rs305.55
52-wk Low
Rs105.55

Chart for

About

Kushal Limited, formerly Kushal Tradelink Limited, is an India-based company engaged in trading, manufacturing and supply of paper and paper products. The Company also provides a ready supply of coal, agricultural products, drug application program interface (APIs), readymade garments, paper and paper products, base oils,... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: -0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs26,585.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 237.27
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 1.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 164.76 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.64 10.90
ROE: -- 3.49 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.