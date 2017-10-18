Edition:
United Kingdom

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO)

KXS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

67.80CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.43 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
$67.37
Open
$67.44
Day's High
$68.56
Day's Low
$67.10
Volume
69,004
Avg. Vol
102,033
52-wk High
$91.98
52-wk Low
$56.47

Chart for

About

Kinaxis Inc. is a provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations. The Company offers RapidResponse as a collection of cloud-based configurable applications. The Company's RapidResponse product provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities that create the foundation for managing multiple,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,829.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 25.42
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.93 10.90
ROE: -- 14.41 14.09

Latest News about KXS.TO

BRIEF-Kinaxis and mSE Solutions establish strategic partnership

* Kinaxis and mSE Solutions establish strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Kinaxis reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Sees FY 2017 annual total revenue to be in range of $140 million to $144 million

03 May 2017
» More KXS.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates