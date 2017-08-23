Edition:
United Kingdom

Long4Life Ltd (L4LJ.J)

L4LJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

531.00ZAc
3:46pm BST
Change (% chg)

13.00 (+2.51%)
Prev Close
518.00
Open
519.00
Day's High
533.00
Day's Low
516.00
Volume
577,508
Avg. Vol
698,852
52-wk High
838.00
52-wk Low
515.00

Chart for

About

Long4Life Limited is a South Africa-based investment holding company that seeks to generate returns to its shareholders over the medium to long term. The Company also seeks to invest in bank deposits, bonds and short-term money market instruments. Long4Life also seeks to operate a decentralized management structure, providing... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): R2,291.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 405.50
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Latest News about L4LJ.J

BRIEF-Long4Life concludes deal to acquire Inhle Beverages Proprietary

* CONCLUDED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF INHLE BEVERAGES PROPRIETARY

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Long4Life in discussions on an acquisition unrelated to proposed acquisition of Holdsport

* REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO POTENTIAL ACQUISITION, UNRELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HOLDSPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Long4life concludes share purchase agreement to acquire Sorbet

* Concluded a share purchase agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Sorbet for a maximum consideration of 116 mln rand

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Long4life names Kevin Hedderwick as chief operating officer

* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

22 May 2017
» More L4LJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.