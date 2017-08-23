Long4Life Ltd (L4LJ.J)
L4LJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
531.00ZAc
3:46pm BST
531.00ZAc
3:46pm BST
Change (% chg)
13.00 (+2.51%)
13.00 (+2.51%)
Prev Close
518.00
518.00
Open
519.00
519.00
Day's High
533.00
533.00
Day's Low
516.00
516.00
Volume
577,508
577,508
Avg. Vol
698,852
698,852
52-wk High
838.00
838.00
52-wk Low
515.00
515.00
About
Long4Life Limited is a South Africa-based investment holding company that seeks to generate returns to its shareholders over the medium to long term. The Company also seeks to invest in bank deposits, bonds and short-term money market instruments. Long4Life also seeks to operate a decentralized management structure, providing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R2,291.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|405.50
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
BRIEF-Long4Life concludes deal to acquire Inhle Beverages Proprietary
* CONCLUDED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF INHLE BEVERAGES PROPRIETARY
BRIEF-Long4Life in discussions on an acquisition unrelated to proposed acquisition of Holdsport
* REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO POTENTIAL ACQUISITION, UNRELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HOLDSPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Long4life concludes share purchase agreement to acquire Sorbet
* Concluded a share purchase agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Sorbet for a maximum consideration of 116 mln rand
BRIEF-Long4life names Kevin Hedderwick as chief operating officer
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.